FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 17,395 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $2,065,308.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,466,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,093,704.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $2,620,054.80.

On Monday, March 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,959 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $2,554,270.88.

On Friday, March 8th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,350 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total value of $1,887,607.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,891 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $908,806.47.

On Monday, March 4th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 9,320 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,074,596.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $680,872.44.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,707 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $2,059,678.24.

On Monday, February 26th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $1,798,822.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 23,236 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $2,740,221.48.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $3,357,161.92.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $118.68 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.61.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

