First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.65

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and traded as low as $32.42. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 282,684 shares traded.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.08 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 709.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

