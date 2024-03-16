First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.96

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as high as $16.57. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1,047 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $115.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

