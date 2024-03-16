First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.