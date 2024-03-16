First Hawaiian Bank Sells 334 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

ORLY opened at $1,113.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,121.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,039.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $977.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.