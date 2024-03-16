First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

