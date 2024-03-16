First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,572 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $254.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

