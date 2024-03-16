First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $404.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $290.74 and a one year high of $433.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

