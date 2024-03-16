First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.19 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

