First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DHI opened at $151.70 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

