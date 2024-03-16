First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $207,721,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $535.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

