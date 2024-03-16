First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 749 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $161.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

