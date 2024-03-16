First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $243,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 171.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

