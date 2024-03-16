First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,090,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,753,000 after buying an additional 279,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 865,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.77 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.42%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.