First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

