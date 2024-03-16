First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $323,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO grew its position in Allstate by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $162.18 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.