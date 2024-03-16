First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $263,000 Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.