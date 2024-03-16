First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $295,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $204.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.11. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $205.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

