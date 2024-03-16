First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $239,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $277.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

