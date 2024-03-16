First Affirmative Financial Network Has $309,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $153.66 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

