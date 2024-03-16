First Affirmative Financial Network Has $281,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 250.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

