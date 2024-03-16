First Affirmative Financial Network Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

MFC stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

