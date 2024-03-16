First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $157.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.64.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

