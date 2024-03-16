First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 322 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in CGI were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CGI by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CGI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $116.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

