Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.76

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as high as C$5.50. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 49,915 shares traded.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3402268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

