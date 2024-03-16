Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Shares Down 0.8%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.28 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

