Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $846.85

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 846.85 ($10.85) and traded as high as GBX 855 ($10.95). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 850 ($10.89), with a volume of 741,973 shares.
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,211.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 847.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 840.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Insider Transactions at Finsbury Growth & Income
In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £1,185.67 ($1,519.12). In related news, insider Simon Hayes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($32,210.12). Also, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,519.12). Insiders have bought 7,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
