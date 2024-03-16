Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

