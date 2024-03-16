Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $64.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

