Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 20th

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $45.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

