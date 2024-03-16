FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FBK. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,686,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in FB Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

