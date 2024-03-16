Farmers Trust Co. Sells 567 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,061. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

