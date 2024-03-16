Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,302 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Chubb Stock Down 0.5 %

CB stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.29. 3,390,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.43. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

