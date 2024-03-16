Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 7,572 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,167 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.25. 2,957,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,236. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

