Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 75 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $193.54. 12,184,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.87. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

