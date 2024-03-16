Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 4,814 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,819,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in EQT by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in EQT by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.62.

EQT Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE EQT traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $33.43. 23,927,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.