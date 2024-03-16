Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,662 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 55,706,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,694,816. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

