Farmers Trust Co. Has $921,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.15. 975,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $404.15.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

