Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,719,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,254,411. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

