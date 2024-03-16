Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,740,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,406. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.11. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $205.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

