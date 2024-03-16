Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 244.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.86. The company has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.