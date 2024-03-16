Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 868 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,373,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,925. The stock has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

