Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.61

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.61 and traded as low as C$14.60. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$14.73, with a volume of 14,882 shares.
Fairfax India Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Fairfax India Company Profile
Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.
