Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17) Trading Down 1.7%

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £305,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.57.

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

