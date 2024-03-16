Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.27. 38,264,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,089,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

