Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $111.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $441.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

