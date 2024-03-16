Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $133.47 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

