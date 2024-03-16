Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 129,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

