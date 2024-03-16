EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 43 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.94 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $706.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.