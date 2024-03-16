Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.36

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.36 and traded as high as C$14.90. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 14,428 shares traded.
ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of C$135.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.0702509 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
